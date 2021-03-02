Mathnasium Named a Top 2021 Global Franchise by Franchise Direct

Mathnasium began franchising in 2003 and climbed to the top of the industry at a remarkable pace, providing entrepreneurs and career-changers a strong investment opportunity while helping children succeed in math.

"It's an honor to be recognized, once again, as one of the world's top brands," said CEO Shant Assarian. "Mathnasium provides an incredible opportunity for franchisees to seize a share of a market that is exploding in demand, with world-class curriculum, systems, and support that enables them to best serve their customers and realize the full potential of their investment. We take pride in the fact that our franchisees enjoy doing well for themselves while impacting the lives of children in their communities."

Mathnasium has become an important resource for families around the world, helping their children excel at math, gain confidence and build a promising future. Instruction is offered both in-center and online, providing much-needed flexibility during the pandemic.

Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades 2-12, helping them understand, master, and love math. With more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 15 times since 2004.

