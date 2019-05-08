Mathnasium opens its doors in Sydney, first of many locations in New South Wales, Australia

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium of Hornsby is open for business, bringing fun and impactful supplementary math programs to community children in primary and secondary school. The learning center at 10/23-29 Hunter Street, Hornsby 2077, was carefully designed to foster learning and instructor-student interaction.

Himanshu Gupta and Ratika Khandelwal, master franchisors for New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory, plan to sub-franchise an estimated 25 centers over the next few years as part of Mathnasium LLC's rapid global expansion. Currently vice president and chief credit officer of a global financial services firm, Gupta has over 17 years of business experience, much of it in Asia-Pacific. The husband and wife partners operate under the business name AVOJ Learning Holding Pty Ltd.

"Mathnasium students will not only build computational skills, they will build a solid math foundation," said Khandelwal, who manages the flagship center. "The Mathnasium Method™ helps children boost their grades and scores while developing critical-thinking and problem-solving skills needed to succeed in school, college, career and everyday living."

The proprietary Mathnasium Method™ earns rave reviews from families around the world for its comprehensive assessments, fully-customized learning plans and highly trained instructors who teach each child face-to-face.

"We are very excited about our first center opening in New South Wales," said Mathnasium CEO Peter Markovitz. "Mathnasium is creating a brighter future for children in countries across the world. We are convinced we will be a success in Australia."

The name "Mathnasium" combines the words "mathematics" and "gymnasium." Similar to a gym membership, children typically "work out their math muscles" three times each week. Mathnasium helps children fill gaps in their math foundation while keeping the process fun.



About Mathnasium

Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Its mission: provide children with the strong math foundation they need to succeed in school and in life. The proprietary Mathnasium Method™ teaches children of all skill levels in ways that make sense to them. Franchising since 2003, Mathnasium now has over 1,000 learning centers worldwide and was ranked No. 3 in Forbes "Best Franchises in America" in 2018. To learn more, visit www.mathnasium.com

