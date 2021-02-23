Matica Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Groundbreaking for New GMP Facility

TEXAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matica Biotechnology, Inc. (Matica Bio), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the clinical and commercial production of cell and gene therapies, ceremonially broke ground today on its new 25,000 ft2 facility which will house its GMP virus production suites, development laboratories and company offices. The new building will be located in Providence Park at 2501 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23 at 10:00 am. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney attended the event, along with members of the College Station City Council, Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson, Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glen Brewer, Brazos Valley EDC Board Chair Mike Gentry, and Brazos Valley EDC President/CEO Matt Prochaska.

"The global demand for virus products continues to outpace the capacity for production under the stringent Good Manufacturing Practices or GMPs required by regulatory agencies for human use", stated Matica Bio CEO Dr. Byung Se So. "Our new facility will help to close that gap by establishing state-of-the-art, modular virus production cleanrooms integrated with the latest vector technologies to maximize speed, flexibility and efficiency throughout our clients' product development cycle."

Dr. So continued, "The Brazos Valley area, including College Station, is rapidly becoming one of the most important centers of biotechnology in the country, and it was an easy decision for our company to locate here. The availability of a skilled workforce along with the influence of the Texas A&M University System, will support the level of rapid job growth that we expect throughout the next few years."

Mr. Timothy Lutz, Matica Bio's Chief Manufacturing Officer, commented, "Matica Biotechnology is excited to be setting up our operations here in College Station. We look to be active part of our community and are excited to hire a number of local professionals, both for the construction as well as the operational phases. We are planning on utilizing state-of-the-art equipment, processes, and materials to be in a new class of CDMO's"

"We are honored to welcome Matica Biotechnology to the Brazos Valley as they strive to manufacture solutions for the health challenges of today and tomorrow," said Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation President/CEO Matt Prochaska. "A hallmark of our region is its legacy of solving problems facing the world, and Matica Bio's arrival advances that again. Working with their team in the United States and South Korea has been a pleasure, and we offer the resources and expertise of our community to help them succeed and grow."

Matica Bio's GMP facility is scheduled to open in Q3 2021 utilizing a bioreactor-based platform, with access to GMP production slots beginning in early 2022.

About Matica Biotechnology, Inc.

Matica Bio, an affiliate of CHA Biotech, provides viral vector GMP manufacturing services for cell and gene therapies, vaccines, oncolytic vectors and other advanced therapy products. Our GMP facility in College Station, TX is designed for the rapid development, scale-up and production of Lentivirus and AAV products for clinical supply. Matica Bio offers process development, production, product release and stability assessment of viral vector products; together with the quality oversight and regulatory guidance necessary to ensure our clients' success.

For more information on our company, or to inquire about our services, please contact us at [email protected], or visit www.maticabio.com.

About CHA Biotech

CHA Biotech is a global biotechnology company with subsidiaries in Korea and abroad. We develop cell therapy products including stem cells, umbilical cord blood, and NK cells. The CHA Biotech network develops and produces critical medicines for incurable diseases and includes CMG Pharmaceutical, CHA Vaccine Institute, CHA Meditech, Seoul CRO, Solidus Investment, and Matica Biotechnology.

CHA Biotech along with CHA University, CHA Comprehensive Research Institute, and hospitals at 61 sites in 7 countries, develops and expands a unique model integrating research institutes, commercial biotech and hospital systems to provide intensive basic research, prompt and effective clinical trials together with global development and manufacturing capacity.

SOURCE Matica Biotechnology, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.maticabio.com

