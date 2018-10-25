Matillion Increases Go To Market Focus, Adds Thomas Bressie as VP of Marketing

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the market leader in data transformation for cloud data warehouses, welcomes Thomas Bressie as Vice President (VP) of Marketing. Based in Denver, Mr. Bressie will take on responsibility for all marketing efforts for Matillion, with the aim to strengthen Matillion's Go To Market (GTM) efficacy and further steepen the company's revenue growth trajectory.

"At Matillion, we are rapidly increasing our investment in strategic growth areas. Adding Tom's leadership and experience will not only drive our global marketing ambitions forward but will also serve to increase pace within our other GTM functions such as sales and strategic partnerships," explains Matthew Scullion, CEO, Matillion. "We are thrilled to have Tom on board, who brings with him nearly two decades of experience in the technology industry, and an outstanding track record of success at industry giants such as Oracle, Rackspace, and Intel."

Bressie's over 19 years of technology leadership spans product development, product management, and technology marketing. More recently, Bressie has been focused primarily on cloud in his roles as marketing leader for Rackspace's transformational Fanatical Support for AWS offer and Vice President of Product Marketing for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. His deep background in cloud, as well as his leadership experience, bring the kind of expertise and market understanding Matillion sought out to help continue to steepen the company's growth trajectory.

"It became abundantly clear to me when I began researching Matillion how great of an opportunity we have ahead of us," said Bressie. "As businesses have increasingly turned to the cloud as their IT model of choice, they're discovering how Matillion can unlock the analytical potential of cloud data warehouses by making more of their data analytics-ready with reduced pain and at a reduced cost. We are changing the way businesses think about data transformation, and I couldn't be more excited to be joining the Matillion team."

About Matillion

Matillion is an industry-leading data transformation solution for cloud data warehouses. Delivering a true end-to-end data transformation solution (not just data prep or movement from one location to another), Matillion provides an instant-on experience to get you up and running in just a few clicks, a pay-as-you-go billing model to cut out lengthy procurement processes, and an intuitive user interface to minimize technical pain and speed up time to results. Matillion is available globally for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery on leading cloud infrastructures. Find out more at www.matillion.com .

Contact

Dayna Shoemaker

Product Marketing Manager

dayna.shoemaker@matillion.com

SOURCE Matillion

Related Links

https://www.matillion.com

