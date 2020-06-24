Matrack ELD - Tracking Devices and Software System at an Unbelievable Price

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrack is giving its FMCSA certified Electronic Logging Device (ELD) free to customers, with a monthly ELD subscription of just $21.95. No device cost. No contracts. Lifetime Warranty.

With years of experience in fleet and asset management industry across four continents, Matrack offers a variety of Electronic Logging Devices and services. We provide the best technology at the lowest subscription price in industry. There is no contract or hidden fee of any kind, and there is no cost at all for the device itself. You can take advantage of this offer here!

Businesses in construction, food and beverages, vehicle rental, courier and delivery services, auto sales, and emergency services can save money and improve their operations through Matrack's products and services. Keep these features in mind when selecting your ELD provider:

Compliance : All our devices are FMCSA approved and automatically record authentic, tamper-proof Hours of Service (HOS) data in compliance with DOT rules. This data can also be digitally transferred directly to a security officer during an inspection.

: All our devices are FMCSA approved and automatically record authentic, tamper-proof Hours of Service (HOS) data in compliance with DOT rules. This data can also be digitally transferred directly to a security officer during an inspection. GPS : Our ELDs are equipped with Bluetooth-enabled GPS that offers supremely reliable connectivity, accurate and real-time location data, along with a "Geofencing" feature that helps fleet managers keep track of their vehicles, create efficient routes and minimize the time spent at loading/unloading docks.

: Our ELDs are equipped with Bluetooth-enabled GPS that offers supremely reliable connectivity, accurate and real-time location data, along with a "Geofencing" feature that helps fleet managers keep track of their vehicles, create efficient routes and minimize the time spent at loading/unloading docks. Accessibility: Multiple users can access the ELD data through their preferred device: computer, tablet, or phone. Our ELD logbook app even provides voice recognition for making status changes!

Multiple users can access the ELD data through their preferred device: computer, tablet, or phone. Our ELD logbook app even provides voice recognition for making status changes! Installation: Our hardware is sturdy, weatherproof, and compact in design, and can be easily installed in the vehicle without any expert help.

Our hardware is sturdy, weatherproof, and compact in design, and can be easily installed in the vehicle without any expert help. Comprehensive FMS: Our Fleet Management System is all-inclusive, compliant with every applicable law, user-friendly, and completely innovative. The ELD and digital system work in tandem to record all data for driving time, engine off and on status, availability of driver and vehicle, loading/unloading time, idle time, unsafe driving behaviors, and more. This data can be accessed at any time, from anywhere. Owners/manager can filter data according to date, location and time, driver identification, etc. Our application also even helps calculate IFTA taxes and assists in observing regulatory laws to avoid fines.

Our Fleet Management System is all-inclusive, compliant with every applicable law, user-friendly, and completely innovative. The ELD and digital system work in tandem to record all data for driving time, engine off and on status, availability of driver and vehicle, loading/unloading time, idle time, unsafe driving behaviors, and more. This data can be accessed at any time, from anywhere. Owners/manager can filter data according to date, location and time, driver identification, etc. Our application also even helps calculate IFTA taxes and assists in observing regulatory laws to avoid fines. Customer Service: We have built our reputation upon our exemplary customer service, and we are always eager to help 24/7, 365 days a year. Our experienced staffers are experts at providing the best service to all our clients.

Matrack ELDs are the perfect combination of cutting-edge technology and affordability, with our industry-leading, low subscription of $21.95/mo. (and with no device charges, no hidden fees, and no contracts). Services are cancellable at anytime. The devices come with a life-time warranty, free-trial, and a 30-day return policy.

After years of research, experience and expertise, we can now offer this ELD subscription to our clients at such affordable rate, while still maintaining the highest quality in our devices and services. To order a free ELD or learn more about our products and service, please contact us.

