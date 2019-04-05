Matrimonial Attorney Jeffery Leving Reunites Falsely Accused Dad with Missing Baby Girl

CHICAGO, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Law attorney Jeffery M. Leving will explain how he reunited a Chicago dad with his infant daughter after the mother campaigned to cut dad out of his baby girl's life forever, Saturday, April 6th on Power 92.3 FM or power92chicago.com at 9:00 am CDT.

Before retaining Leving, the mother of the infant daughter had obtained a false Order of Protection against the dad. She then fled Illinois with the baby, changed the baby's name on official documents by forging the father's signature, and purchased a home with cash in another state.

This desperate dad did not know where his little girl was and did not know what to do. He sought legal help from Dads Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving to bring his baby girl back to him. Leving put together his legal team, led by attorneys James Hagler and Michael Ochoa, with investigative assistance from Detective Wayne Halick.

The Leving Legal Team jumped into action. Through Detective Halick's determination, he located the baby in a distant state, despite the mother's multiple efforts to avoid being found.

At the same time, Leving filed for emergency relief in Court to order the mother to immediately return the infant back to dad. The Judge agreed that this father's little girl was in grave danger with the mother. The Judge entered an Emergency Order requiring the immediate return of the baby to dad, awarding him custody, prohibited the mother from removing the child from dad's care or the U.S., and denied the mother any visitation with his infant daughter.

Leving went to trial and the Judge awarded this loving dad everything he asked for. The Judge denied the mother's request to give her joint custody, and gave this wonderful dad sole custody.

Without the Leving Legal Team's commitment and persistence, this great dad would likely have lost his baby girl forever.

This little girl will grow up in a loving and safe home, and will always have her strong and courageous dad by her side to care for­ and protect her.

To learn more about Jeffery M. Leving and his legal advocacy, follow him on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact: Jennifer Whiteside

JWhiteside@levinglaw.com

312.296.3666

SOURCE Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd.

Related Links

http://dadsrights.com

