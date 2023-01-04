MatriSys Bioscience Announces Corporate and Strategic Update

MatriSys and its advisors Evolution Life Science Partners to host 1-on-1 meetings during the JP Morgan conference January 8-12

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MatriSys BioScience, a private, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) for chronic dermatologic indications, today provided a progress update on its three lead programs:

MSB-0221 in Atopic Dermatitis

Phase 2 PoC study readiness following IND. Plan to initiate the study in 2023 upon manufacturing completion.

Ongoing Phase 1b PK/PD study (NIAID-sponsored) with expected completion in H1 23.

MSB-3163 in Acne

Ongoing Phase 1b study in patients (investigator-sponsored): over 75% enrollment. Results expected in H1 23.

MSB-2040 in Netherton's Syndrome

Regulatory applications (orphan designation in US and EU; IND and CTA). Plan to initiate Phase 1 study in patients in H2 23.

MatriSys CEO Dr. Philippe Calais commented: "We have focused our efforts on programs with important milestones expected this year. Our growing IP estate of six issued patents in the US and key publications support our strategy of treating dermatologic diseases with naturally-derived single-strain LBPs. We will swiftly execute on our very exciting plans following a Series A raise."

Richard Gallo, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chairman of UCSD's Department of Dermatology added: "Initial clinical responses from the MSB-0221 Phase 1b, combined with the ongoing study with NIAID, are providing key contributions for our novel approach to the upcoming PoC trial in Atopic Dermatitis."

About MatriSys BioScience

MatriSys Bioscience's groundbreaking technology platform identifies beneficial bacteria selected from human skin and develops these into treatments for chronic dermatologic diseases. Our lead programs target chronic indications most commonly diagnosed in children and adolescents, as a potential alternatives to marketed immunosuppressants and antibiotics and their attendant safety risks.

For more information, please visit www.matrisysbio.com

