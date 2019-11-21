Matrix Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

SYDNEY, LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix, a leading solutions provider to asset owners and managers, today announced that it has achieved International Standards Organization (ISO) 27001 certification following an extensive independent audit of their systems and processes.

ISO 27001 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). ISO 27001 applies a systematic risk management approach to managing and securing sensitive data, encompassing people, processes and IT systems. Matrix has been recognized for their high levels of operational excellence and adherence to the most rigorous and stringent security measures.

Areas covered include: information security policies; HR security; access control; physical and environmental security; communications security; system acquisition, development and maintenance; and compliance.

Neil Lotter, CEO commented, "This certification is testament to the team's commitment to ensuring that the security and integrity of our clients' data is a top priority for Matrix. With ISO 27001 practices in place Matrix is able to minimize the risk of potential data security breaches and move forward with a repeatable, continuously improving, risk-based security programme."

Matrix provides trusted investment data management software to the global asset owner and fund management community. It solves the most difficult data challenges the industry is facing today with an IP that is unique. With more than half a trillion dollars of AUM on the platform, a growing number of asset owners, pension plans, fund managers and insurance companies rely on Matrix to solve their complex investment, exposure and data management challenges. Matrix has offices in Sydney, London and New York supporting a rapidly expanding, global customer base.

