Matrix Announces New Customer, US Based DUMAC Inc.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix today announces a new customer, with US based DUMAC Inc. signing up to use the Matrix investment data management platform. DUMAC will use Matrix's proven investment management software to aggregate and analyze data from a wide variety of sources in order to make better informed investment decisions.

DUMAC Inc. is a professionally staffed investment organization controlled by Duke University. DUMAC works with the assistance of about 250 investment advisory firms and partnerships to help the university meet its investment goals.

Neil Lotter, CEO, Matrix commented: "We are delighted to be working with DUMAC to deliver a foundational data platform that will underpin reporting, exposure analysis and decision making across the firm. We're very much looking forward to them joining our growing customer base."

Matrix provides trusted investment data management software to the global asset owner and fund management community. It solves the most difficult data challenges facing the industry today with IP that is unique. With half a trillion of AUM now managed on the platform, a growing number of asset owners, pension plans, fund managers and insurance companies rely on Matrix to solve their complex investment, exposure and data management challenges.

