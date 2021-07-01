Matrix Clinical Solutions Launches Comprehensive Worksite Health Solution Aimed at Meeting Employees Wherever They Are

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Clinical Solutions, a Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) company, today launched Matrix Worksite Health, a flexible clinical care model designed to meet the specific needs of employers. The adaptive care model allows for rapid deployment and ability to scale clinical support to meet immediate and long-term care needs via on-site support, virtual visits, and Mobile Health Clinics. The all-in-one approach to healthcare brings together primary, preventative, urgent, and occupational care with support from a fully integrated laboratory. For more than 20 years, Matrix has worked with millions of individuals to assess and manage health risks through a national network of approximately 5,000 clinicians with a focus on underserved and difficult-to-reach populations.

"In the last year, Matrix established more than 200 clinics and deployed clinicians across the country to assist employers in keeping their workforce healthy and maintaining business continuity amidst the pandemic. As a result of that experience, we are thrilled to introduce the next generation Matrix Worksite Health offering," said Matrix Clinical Solutions Chief Medical Officer Daniel Meltzer, MD, MPH, FACEP. "We understand that every worksite and workforce is different, and we collaborate with our partners to identify the types of clinical services which will best serve their needs. Throughout the process Matrix provides strategic guidance, operational development, health services implementation, as well as system integration and tailored employee communications."

Matrix Worksite Health helps companies to:

Optimize health services for employees with an all-in-one approach to healthcare that brings together primary, preventive, urgent, and occupational care Improve engagement to drive increased employee satisfaction and better health outcomes Accelerate return on investment with Mobile Health Clinics providing rapid support at a fraction of the cost of brick-and-mortar clinics Tailor clinical solutions to meet their needs with flexible mobile, virtual, and on-site care options

About Matrix Clinical Solutions

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

With a team of physicians and worksite medical advisors, Matrix Clinical Solutions – Employee Health helps America's workers stay healthy while maintaining businesses' productivity and continuity by designing tailored workplace health solutions. Matrix Worksite Health is a flexible clinical care model designed to meet the specific needs of employers. The adaptive care model allows for rapid deployment and ability to scale clinical support to meet immediate and long-term care needs via on-site support, virtual visits, and Mobile Health Clinics. The all-in-one approach to healthcare brings together primary, preventative, urgent, and occupational care with support from a fully integrated laboratory.

In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, in 2020 Matrix developed a safety verified certification program to help businesses and organizations assess, address, verify, and monitor workplace safety to help individuals return safely and confidently to work.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

