Matrix Clinical Solutions Partners with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to Provide Monoclonal Antibody Therapy to COVID-19 Patients Across the State

Matrix and the CDPHE currently have six Mobile Health Clinics active across the state and plan to increase this number in the coming weeks. Access to monoclonal antibody treatment in Colorado is available if you have tested positive for COVID-19 and meet the requirements. Individuals seeking treatment can visit https://www.comassvax.org/ or call: 1-877- CO VAX CO line.

"Matrix has worked since the beginning of the pandemic to develop and implement rapid and scalable strategies and solutions to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 through our team of clinicians and Mobile Health Clinics," said Matrix Clinical Solutions Chief Medical Officer Dan Meltzer, M.D. "We are proud to partner with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to bring monoclonal antibody therapy and related care to Coloradans that have tested positive for COVID-19 in harder to reach areas of the state. This work is critical to help prevent severe illness and reduce the hospitalizations that are placing a significant burden on the healthcare system."

Matrix is uniquely positioned to support monoclonal antibody therapy administration with a range of services that can be adapted and quickly deployed to meet partners' needs by:

Activating quickly to support emergent situations and needs

Navigating state regulations and supporting the process of securing treatments

Mobilizing expert clinicians on-site for convenient and timely access to treatments

Providing education and multilingual staff to address critical questions and alleviate concerns

