Matrix Medical Network Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Board

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network has formed a strategic committee of trusted clinical advisors that includes distinguished industry experts whose focus will be to guide the strategy and clinical practices of Matrix's COVID-19 support programs. Working closely with the Matrix leadership team, the advisory board will provide insights that support and advance the services Matrix provides to businesses, to ensure safe operations and COVID-19 mitigation with their return-to-work and operational continuity strategies.

The advisory board's deep expertise spans infectious diseases, epidemiology, behavioral health, and diagnosis and management of airway and respiratory disorders. Advising Matrix, the team will help define clinical and worksite policies and procedures that mitigate risks for a safe return-to-work for employees during the phased re-openings across the country as well as the ever-changing dynamics with the COVID-19 pandemic. The advisory board members include:

Peter Belafsky , M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D.

Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Director and Center for Voice & Swallowing and Vice Chairman for Academic Affairs - University of California Davis Health | Professor of Clinical Medicine & Epidemiology, University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine





Infectious Disease Physician | Senior Associate - Alvarez & Marsal's Healthcare Industry Group





Division of Health Promotion and Behavioral Science Distinguished Professor - San Diego State University School of Public Health





Associate Professor of Economic Analysis and Policy - University of California, Berkeley | Research Associate - the National Bureau of Economic Research





Professor of Pediatrics - Columbia University Irving Medical Center | Hospital Epidemiologist -New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital





Chief Infection Prevention Officer | Clinical Chief, Infectious Diseases - UCLA Health

"We are pleased to be working alongside this esteemed group of industry experts," said Dan Meltzer, M.D., M.P.H., FACEP, Senior Vice President, Clinical Improvement at Matrix. "As a company, we're proud and honored to be at the forefront of enabling businesses to safely return to operations by providing industry leading clinical expertise and operational strategies for COVID-19 testing protocols and additional access to much needed healthcare and safety measures."

The reliance on skilled clinicians is a critical component to protecting entire populations during a global pandemic. Matrix has an established national network of clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics that are deployed wherever, whenever they are needed—in a retail community, distribution center, food manufacturing facility or worksite which can help to alleviate fears for employees as they return to work.

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network offers a broad range of clinical services and proven expertise that gives health plans and employers the tools and knowledge they need to better manage the health of at-risk populations at home and at work. With its deep roots in clinical assessment and care management services, Matrix's network of more than 3,000 clinicians and fleet of mobile health clinics breaks through traditional barriers to care access by meeting members and employees where they are. By bringing the care to them and using in-person or virtual visits, this approach improves health outcomes for millions of Americans while reducing costs and risks for payers and employers. By combining leading-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning with its proprietary platforms, Matrix is able to harness the massive amounts of data it captures to identify emerging health issues, close care gaps, connect individuals to additional resources for care, and drive better clinical and business decisions. For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com.

