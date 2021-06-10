Matrix Medical Network Appoints Dawn Carter as President, Matrix Clinical Solutions - Employee Health

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Clinical Solutions, a Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) business, today announced the appointment of Dawn Carter as President of the Employee Health business unit. With a team of physicians and worksite medical advisors, Matrix Clinical Solutions - Employee Health helps keep workers healthy and businesses run productively by designing tailored workplace health and wellness solutions. Dawn will focus on providing robust and scalable employee health and wellness services to employees based on the unique needs of specific employers.

Dawn brings more than 20 years of experience in health and wellness to Matrix. Dawn joins Matrix from Concentra, where she served as the Chief Operating Officer for the Onsite Business, responsible for growth and strategic leadership. Prior to joining Concentra, Dawn led various business expansion and operational efforts at Medstaff.

"Matrix Clinical Solutions – Employee Health was established at the beginning of the pandemic to help some of America's leading companies return to and keep employees safe at work. Dawn's expertise will help us to continue to support employers as they determine how to best provide health and wellness services to their employees as we embark on a new and forever changed normal," said Matrix Chief Medical Officer and Group President, Daniel Castillo, M.D., M.B.A. "Her successful track record in helping build organizations and provide high quality on-site customer and patient experiences will be invaluable to Matrix and our employer partners."

"I am excited to join Matrix at this pivotal time in the company's journey," said Matrix Clinical Solutions - Employee Health President, Dawn Carter. "I look forward to working with this talented team and, together, bringing innovative health and wellness solutions to employers and their employees across the country through on-site and remote solutions tailored to their needs."

About Matrix Clinical Solutions

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

With a team of physicians and worksite medical advisors, Matrix Clinical Solutions – Employee Health helps America's workers stay healthy while maintaining businesses' productivity and continuity by designing tailored workplace health solutions. In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, Matrix developed a safety verified certification program to help businesses and organizations assess, address, verify, and monitor workplace safety to help individuals return safely and confidently to work.

For more information, visit https://matrixmedicalnetwork.com/clinical-solutions/.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

