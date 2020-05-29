"Matrix Systems" Re-Labels to "Apis Wise"

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Systems, a portfolio company of Lakelet Capital, transitioned to its new brand: Apis Wise, a new look to match its future plans. Apis Wise, a Western New York-based company, is focused on delivering leading pallet labeling, printing & coding, inventory management, and track & trace solutions to a variety of manufacturing clients.

"We are thrilled to see the continued growth of Apis Wise and its revolutionary solutions," said Randy Bianchi, Managing Partner at Lakelet Capital.

The new Apis Wise brand is intended to represent the company's commitment to strengthening their customers supply chain through automation intelligence. "When the world's largest manufactures want to increase productivity and decrease risk, Apis Wise can be trusted to yield results," said Michael Cirocco, General Manager and Senior VP of Operations and Technology.

Apis Wise is the standard for centralized labeling and tracking solutions. The company gets machines and large business systems speaking the same language and working together, with built-in troubleshooting to optimize workforce output. The brand represents innovation, data access, and ultimate traceability.

Dan Hare, Senior Vice President of Business Development said, "We are excited about our new brand launch, as we look into future opportunities. Our new look is modern and crisp, and the positive feedback we have received from our customers has exceeded expectations."

About Apis Wise

Apis Wise is a Buffalo-based company that has been providing manufacturing solutions for nearly 30 years. Apis Wise provides a full suite of solutions including inventory control, track & trace, printing & coding, and pallet Labeling. Apis Wise tailors their solution to fit their customer's processes without custom software by taking time to understand their business processes and critical business data. Apis Wise LLC is a subsidiary of Matrix Enterprise Holdings LLC.

To learn more, visit: www.apiswise.com

About Lakelet Capital LLC

Lakelet Capital is a Buffalo-based private equity firm investing in lower middle-market companies. Lakelet Capital seeks to invest in companies with the following characteristics: Revenue: 5 -100 million, based in US or Canada, seeking equity for growth or transition. Lakelet takes a long-term investment approach helping companies go from legacy to longevity. To learn more, visit www.lakeletcapital.com

Contact: Michael Cirocco, Apis Wise LLC

Phone: 716-830-7914

Email: [email protected]

Contact: Randy Bianchi, Lakelet Capital

Phone: 716-863-9971

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Apis Wise

Related Links

https://apiswise.com

