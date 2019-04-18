Matson Community Support Totaled $3.6 Million in 2018

HONOLULU, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson contributed a total of $3.6 million in cash and in-kind donations to more than 850 charitable organizations and non-profit programs in the communities it serves during 2018.

Cash contributions, including funds directed by employees through the company's matching gift programs, added up to $2.3 million in 2018, while the value of donated services and equipment totaled $1.3 million.

"Matson considers itself a lifeline to the communities it serves, and with that comes a special responsibility," said Matt Cox, Chairman and CEO. "In addition to being a reliable supply chain provider, Matson is committed to supporting local organizations that improve the quality of life in our communities."

In 2018, Matson contributed $1.55 million in cash, services and equipment support to Hawaii organizations; $980,000 to Alaska organizations; more than $515,000 to organizations in Guam, Micronesia and South Pacific islands served by Matson; and $480,000 to organizations on the U.S. mainland.

During a year when multiple natural disasters struck communities across Matson's Pacific network, in-kind donations included more than $200,000 in no-cost or discounted shipping of relief goods and supplies, most notably to Saipan and Guam following Typhoon Yutu, Tonga after Cyclone Gita and Hawaii Island following the Kilauea volcano eruption and gifted or loaned shipping containers. Other substantial contributions of donated or discounted shipping supported environmental and recycling programs in Alaska and food banks in Hawaii and Alaska.

Some of Matson's larger cash contributions in 2018 include: $200,000 to United Way chapters in Hawaii and Matson's mainland U.S. cities; $60,000 to the American Red Cross; $45,000 to the Navy League; $40,000 to the American Heart Association and $35,000 to the Coast Guard Foundation. In Alaska, Matson contributed $50,000 to the expansion of a youth shelter, Covenant House. In Hawaii, Matson continued its annual support for public schools statewide as the sole sponsor of the State Department of Education's Beginning Teacher Summer Academies with a contribution of $25,000. In Guam and Micronesia, Matson continued a five-year post-secondary education scholarship program with an annual contribution of $10,000.

In its 17th year, Matson's environmental program, Ka Ipu 'Aina (container for the land), supported 148 Hawaii organizations that conducted weekend cleanups, removing trash and debris from public areas including shorelines. The company's companion program on Guam, Adahi I Tano' (caring for the land), supported 30 local organizations in its fifth year.

Matson focuses its community support on local programs providing vital health care and human services; youth development / recreation; disaster preparedness and recovery; education; cultural and environmental preservation; the arts; agriculture and nutrition; and maritime safety.

Detailed information on Matson's community support activities in 2018 is available in Manifest, Matson's annual giving report, posted online at: https://www.matson.com/community/index.html

About Matson

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates a premium, expedited service from China to Southern California and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com

Matson Investor Relations inquiries: Matson News Media inquiries: Lee Fishman Keoni Wagner Matson, Inc. Matson, Inc. 510.628.4227 510.628.4534 lfishman@matson.com kwagner@matson.com

SOURCE Matson, Inc.

Related Links

http://matson.com

