Matson Receives New Cranes

Matson's acquisition of the new cranes, along with the upgrading of three existing cranes and other improvements, is part of a multi-year $60 million terminal expansion and modernization project at its hub that is tied to the deployment of four new ships between 2018 and 2020.

Built for Matson by Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding, the new cranes weigh approximately 1,290 tons each and will have greater lifting capacity, height and reach than existing cranes, which will enable full service of Matson's new, larger ships.

Discharging the new cranes from ship to shore involves a nearly week long process, including the deployment of special rails on which the cranes will roll off the delivery vessel and onto Matson's dock.

The new cranes are expected to go into service in the third quarter of this year, after the removal of structural bracing installed for the cranes' ocean delivery, extensive testing of each crane's main functions and technology, certification with various weights and the final commissioning of each crane.

More information on Matson's new vessels and terminal project is available online at https://www.matson.com/leading-hawaii-service-into-the-future.html.

About Matson

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates a premium, expedited service from China to Southern California and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com

