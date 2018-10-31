Matson To Present At Baird Global Industrial Conference

HONOLULU, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) announced today that Joel Wine, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present an overview of the Company and respond to questions at the Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 8, 2018 in Chicago.

Matson will provide access to the presentation slides on its website on November 8, 2018. Access to the slides will be available on www.matson.com, under Investors.

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates a premium, expedited service from China to Southern California and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

