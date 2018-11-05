Matson Vessel 'Daniel K. Inouye' Arrives In Honolulu

The arrival of Daniel K. Inouye also marks the beginning of a nearly $1 billion investment by Matson in its Hawaii service over the next few years, with the four new ships completing a renewal of its Hawaii fleet, and a terminal expansion and modernization project at its Sand Island facility in Honolulu.

All four new vessels have been designed by Matson specifically for its Hawaii service and incorporate a number of "green ship technology" features that will help protect the environment, including a more fuel efficient hull design, dual fuel engines that can be adapted to use liquefied natural gas (LNG), environmentally safe double hull fuel tanks and fresh water ballast systems.

"These new ships are the future for Hawaii shipping and will bring a new level of efficiency and reliability to our service," said Matt Cox, chairman and chief executive officer. "The substantial investment in new technology underscores Matson's long-term commitment to Hawaii and our desire to serve the Islands in the most advanced, environmentally friendly way for years to come."

About Matson

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates a premium, expedited service from China to Southern California and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com

