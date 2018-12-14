CARBONDALE, Pa., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt A. Mattero is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as the President and CEO of Matt's Services in the field of business and also CEO and President of Matt Mattero Ministries and Impressions.

Matt Mattero Ministries is a music outreach ministry that is headed by Mr. Mattero, where his mission has been dedicated to reach the lost and praying for others through music, singing and preaching. His mission has been to remind the people through his concerts that God has not forgotten them in their times of need and distress. His motto for his service has been to "Lead others to Christ." Through his music evangelism, outreach concerts, videos, and other media streaming he puts forth the effort to bring those closer to God.

Mr. Mattero acts as the President and CEO of Matt's Services he can provide a wide array of services for people. He is an IT PC Tech and IBM Mainframe Specialist, with his tech savvy background he is able to build PC's, and remove traces of Trojans, Rootkits, and Spyware from devices. He also is a skilled concert pianist, and vocalist with an impressive seven octave range. He has the ability to impersonate over 50 famous actors and singers, and was praised by Graceland by doing one of the best Elvis Presley impressions. He has composed over 1,000 songs, and instrumentals that lead him to create Relaxing Water Music for people who suffer from anxiety, and have trouble falling asleep. He has also written over 20 parodies of secular songs, making them into Christian ones, as well as writing movie soundtracks, commercial jingles and excellent voice over roles. Over 23 years he has been a paralegal, webmaster, producer, director, and performer wowing audiences from as young as age eight.

He can attribute his success through the educational background he received, he has his Paralegal Diploma from ICS Paralegal School in Scranton Pennsylvania, and also his High School Diploma from Morris Hills High School from Rockaway, New Jersey.

Mr. Mattero is affiliated with many organizations, including the Gigamasters, The Red Cross, The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The muscular Dystrophy Foundation, St. Jude's (Danny Thomas) Hospital and the Salvation Army. Through his generous efforts, he has helped raise over $8000 for all of these organizations. He has also generously donated over 40 free websites to religious and underfunded religious charity organizations, and during the holidays has cooked in soup kitchens, as well as donating money and food to the Salvation Army.

He was awarded a 2 Rapid Response awards from GigMasters for responding to bids on gigs or engagements in less than 24 hours! He has also received medals of achievement from the Red Cross for all of his efforts towards flood relief, mailings, website creation & hosting. As well as a silver bowl from poetry.com for over 30 of the poems that has been published by the website.

He is also a published poet, a master chef with over 180 delicious recipes he is looking to publish and a creative inventor boasting over 140 inventions, with his ProVent modification about to be purchased by ProVent LLC or Barber DME LLC, that is sure to bring even more success to Mr. Mattero.

Mr. Mattero considers himself a conservative Christian Baptist; he is a pro-life believer and believes every life is precious and sacred to God. He believes Roe v. Wade should be overturned to make abortion illegal. He is a team player, self starter, great communicator, and people person. He preaches love for all people regardless of religion or race.

When Mr. Mattero isn't working he enjoys reading The Bible, swimming, hiking, biking, volleyball, fishing, boating, cooking, God, Jesus and boating.

Mr. Mattero would like to dedicate and thanks God for all the talents and abilities that he has been given and gives this esteemed recognition to our Lord Jesus Christ!

For more information please visit https://www.mattmatteroministries.org/

