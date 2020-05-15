Matt Light Wants To Send You And A Friend To Watch Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski And The Tampa Bay Buccaners Take On Drew Brees And The New Orleans Saints At Raymond James Stadium!

SHARON, Mass., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former New England Patriot and 3X Superbowl Champion Matt Light is raffling off a trip for two to Tampa, Florida, to watch a match-up between two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. The grand prize winner of the Game Day Tampa Bay Raffle will be awarded premium club seat tickets to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game vs. the New Orleans Saints, scheduled for November 8th, 2020, a two-night hotel stay in the Tampa area, and two round-trip coach airfare tickets. In addition to game-day hospitality, the winner will have the chance to meet Tom Brady, his "new" teammate Rob Gronkowski, Drew Brees, and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Mike Alstott after the game -- and take home their autographed jerseys. The prize package is the ultimate football fan's dream!

Proceeds from the Game Day Tampa Bay Raffle will benefit the Light Foundation, founded in 2001 by Matt and his wife, Susie, to instill and augment the values of responsibility, accountability, and hard work by providing youth with unique outdoor learning experiences that assist them in reaching their highest potential. Their goal is to lead young people down a path to becoming responsible members of their communities who are capable of passing on the torch of leadership and achievement to their peers, friends and families.

The full Game Day Tampa package includes:

Two (2) premium club seat tickets to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game vs. the New Orleans Saints, scheduled for November 8th, 2020

Two (2) on-field pregame passes

Pre-game tailgate with former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Mike Alstott, Matt Light and friends

and friends Two (2) night hotel stay in the Tampa area at the Hilton in Clearwater Beach, FL

area at the Hilton in Two (2) round-trip coach airfare tickets (or $1,500 stipend if the winner is outside of New England)

stipend if the winner is outside of New England) Ground transportation to/from the Tampa airport

airport Meet and greet after the game with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski , Drew Brees and Mike Alstott

, and Autographed Tampa Bay Gronkowski, Brady and Alstott Jerseys and an autographed New Orleans Saints Drew Brees Jersey

Dinner for two (2) at the Island Way Grill in Clearwater Beach, FL , with Matt and Susie Light the night before the game

, with the night before the game Trip hosted by Matt Light – includes all-around game-day hospitality!

A second winner will receive another incredible prize:

Two (2) Suite Tickets for the New England Patriots Home Opener (date TBD)

"Now, more than ever, at-risk youth need hope, guidance and a path to leadership opportunities, and the Light Foundation is continuing to provide the critical resources necessary to keep them on track," says Light Foundation Co-Founder, Matt Light. "Having Tommy, Gronk, Mike and Drew on board to help out is a great vote of confidence in the importance of our cause. The Game Day Tampa Bay Raffle is a simple, easy and affordable way for any football fan to help out and get in on the chance to win tickets to what will soon be one of the hottest sporting events in the country."

The Game Day Tampa Bay Raffle will take place through Lighthouse Raffles, the go-to hub for easy-to-enter charity raffles, created by Matt Light. To date, Lighthouse Raffles has hosted nearly a dozen hugely successful raffles, raising over $1.5 Million for charities including the Light Foundation, the Greater Boston Food Bank, Boston Children's Hospital, the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital of Maine, and the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation. Lighthouse Raffles has received endorsements from Gisele Bundchen, Chris Mortensen, Mark Wahlberg, Willie Robertson, Rich Eisen, Tom Brady, Peter King, Maria Menounos, and lots of other influencers in the world of sports and entertainment.

Raffle tickets can be purchased now at $10 per ticket or in bulk at a discounted rate at www.gamedaytampa.com thru June 15, 2020. All winners will be notified via phone.

About the Light Foundation:

The Light Foundation ( www.mattlight72.com ) was established in 2001 by three-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time Pro-Bowler Matt Light, and his wife, Susie. The Light Foundation strives to instill and augment the values of responsibility, accountability, and hard work by providing youth with unique outdoor learning experiences that assist them in reaching their highest potential. Its goal is to lead young people down a path to becoming responsible members of their communities who are capable of passing on the torch of leadership and achievement to their friends and families. Light was drafted in 2001 out of Purdue University, and was the anchor for the Patriots offensive line for more than a decade, before retiring in 2012. He received the third New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2005, and in 2008, was presented the President's Volunteer Service Award for his outstanding work in the community by the Bush administration. In 2012, Light was named Pop Warner's Humanitarian of the Year, in 2014, was honored with All Sports United's Humanitarian Award, and in 2015 received the Man of the Year award from the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's New England chapter. In 2018, Light was named to the Boston Business Journal's "40 Under 40" list, and in 2019, was also named to the publication's "Power 50" lineup. Matt Light was also inducted into to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2018. Since its inception in 2001, the Light Foundation has raised more than $7 million for various programs and initiatives.

