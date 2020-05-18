Matt Mahoney Joins Plug Smart to Lead Pennsylvania Market Growth

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug Smart, an energy services design-build firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, welcomes Matt Mahoney as its Western Pennsylvania-based Senior Project Developer.

A native Pittsburgher and graduate of Penn State's Renewable Energy and Sustainability Systems Master's program, Mahoney brings a passion for advanced energy solutions and knowledge of Pennsylvania's energy savings programs, particularly Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Plug Smart team and bring my expertise to the local markets," said Mahoney. "I'm looking forward to developing energy savings projects in my backyard while working with a team of professionals that have implemented hundreds of successful energy savings projects across the country."

Mahoney's recent work includes program management in Western Pennsylvania for the Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance (KEEA), a Pennsylvania-based trade association for the energy efficiency industry, of which Plug Smart is a member. Mahoney grew KEEA's presence throughout the region and educated local businesses, property owners, governments, and associations about the benefits of energy efficiency programs, including C-PACE.

"Matt's a problem solver that gets things done," said Dave Zehala, Plug Smart's President. "Combine this with his approachability and understanding of Pennsylvania's energy savings programs, especially C-PACE, and you'll see why we're all excited to have him on the Plug Smart team."

Pennsylvania passed Act 30 in 2018, which authorized the establishment of C-PACE programs in the commonwealth. Pennsylvania's C-PACE program ensures commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties can obtain low-cost, long-term financing for energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy projects. Plug Smart is the region's leader for developing and implementing C-PACE projects.

About Plug Smart

Plug Smart is a 100% employee-owned, design-build general contractor that specializes in developing self-financing energy and building automation projects in the commercial, industrial, municipal, higher education, K-12, and hospital market segments.

