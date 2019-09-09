Matt Meissner Joins EnTrust Global

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnTrust Global, a leading diversified alternative investment firm, today announced that Matt Meissner has joined the firm's private debt and real assets division as a Vice President focused on investment research.

Meissner, with more than 15 years' experience in the aviation industry, joins EnTrust Global from Blue Moon Analytics, a cloud-based analytical platform he founded for aircraft lease pricing and maintenance forecasting. Prior to founding Blue Moon, Meissner served as a Vice President at CIT Aerospace, where he spearheaded the development of advanced financial models used to analyze investments throughout the commercial aircraft capital structure and was an integral part of structuring and managing a multibillion-dollar joint venture. Matt is a commercial-rated pilot, a certified flight instructor and a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

"As we continue to expand our private debt and real assets investment platform based upon growing client demand for uncorrelated investments, we expect Matt's skills and experience to be highly beneficial to the ongoing growth of the platform," said Gregg S. Hymowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EnTrust Global. "Our approach to real assets involves industry specialists who have dedicated their careers to specific assets and sectors, which we believe is a critical component of our goal to provide investors with differentiated and proprietary direct investment opportunities that offer attractive risk-weighted returns."

"Having previously worked with Matt, we are excited to have him join our growing team. Matt's background and experience in aviation is multifaceted and aligns perfectly with our relative value approach to investing within the industry," said John Morabito, a Managing Director at EnTrust Global.

EnTrust Global's private debt and real assets platform focuses on direct financing and leasing in the aviation and maritime sectors. The firm's private debt and real assets business comprises more than $1 billion in capital commitments.

About EnTrust Global

EnTrust Global is a leading diversified alternative investment firm offering an enhanced, global suite of capabilities across asset classes and strategies including opportunistic co-investments, private debt and real assets, multi-asset and multi-strategy portfolios, hedge fund strategies and customized separate accounts. The firm is headquartered in New York with more than 150 employees across 11 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustglobal.com.

Media Contact: Christopher Cunningham, 212-430-5053, ccunningham@hstrategies.com

SOURCE EnTrust Global

Related Links

https://www.entrustglobal.com

