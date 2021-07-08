Matt Rupprecht Promoted to Director and Co-Lead of PMCF's Business Services & Technology Team

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PMCF (P&M Corporate Finance LLC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Rupprecht to Director, effective July 1, 2021. Mr. Rupprecht will co-lead the firm's Business Services & Technology team. He has more than 15 years of experience advising clients with their buy side and sell side M&A transactions, leveraged buyouts, and the placement of senior and subordinated debt. In addition, Matt has extensive experience across multiple segments, including human capital, advertising, facilities management services, managed services, and business process outsourcing. Beyond service providers, he has represented electrical contractors, value-added resellers, and product manufacturers.

Prior to joining PMCF as an Analyst in 2008, Mr. Rupprecht worked as a Consultant at UHY Advisors, a middle-market focused accounting firm, providing litigation consulting and valuation services. Over his tenure at PMCF, Mr. Rupprecht was promoted several times, advancing to his current role as Director. Additionally, he has authored numerous human capital management M&A industry publications, sharing his insight into various investment banking topics within the sector.

"We are very excited to promote Matt Rupprecht to Director," said Matt Jamison, President and Managing Director at PMCF. "Over the past 13 years, Matt has been a key player in PMCF's growth, especially within the Business Services & Technology team. His proven dedication to our client's objectives, leadership during the transaction process, and expertise within the sector has brought significant value to both our clients and our firm. We look forward to his future contributions to our Business Services & Technology team and PMCF."

Mr. Rupprecht earned a BBA with an emphasis in finance and accounting from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, graduating with high distinction. He is a licensed securities representative holding his Series 7 and 63 registrations. Mr. Rupprecht is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

