Matt Rzepka Joins Forta Financial Group and Financial Gravity Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO) and its subsidiary, Forta Financial Group, Inc., announced that the Matt Rzepka Team has left Cambridge Investments to join Forta Financial Group as registered representatives and advisors.

Forta Financial Group is a dually registered broker dealer and registered investment advisor with the resources necessary to help advisors compete and win. Forta helps advisors achieve their goals and grow their business utilizing four key differentiators — Entrepreneurship, Practice Management, Marketing/Leads, and Financial Innovation.

Scott Winters, CEO of Financial Gravity explained, "Matt is exactly the profile of the consummate professional so highly admired in our industry that we want to be a part of the leadership in our company. He has a tremendous reputation and proven skills of building a strong organization."

Matt Rzepka replied, "I plan to begin immediately adding over 1,000 existing accounts and about $45 million in AUM (Assets Under Management) to Forta Financial Group and Financial Gravity. I look forward to working with the full suite of services offered by all of the different Financial Gravity subsidiaries to provide to my clients."

Rzepka provides services to clients across the country and will continue to operate out of Kalamazoo, Michigan. He is a CPA and CFP® professional and has earned an extensive list of licenses and certifications throughout his career. Rzepka attended Saginaw Valley State University where he met his beautiful wife Amber, and they reside in Kalamazoo with their two children Elizabeth and Paul. He is joined in his transition to Forta by his business associate Philip Kehoe.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies is a parent company of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to our clients. www.financialgravity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://financialgravity.com

