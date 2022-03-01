Matt Schiefer and Linda Mariani Join 1st Security Bank Home Lending in Vancouver, Washington

Linda Mariani joins the Bank as a Loan Officer. She adds over 20 years of experience and industry knowledge to the team. Linda understands the demands of lending and strives to make the entire mortgage process as smooth as possible for her clients.

"Matt and Linda will provide a link between 1st Security Bank and home buyers in the Vancouver, Portland and Bend areas," said Donn Costa, Executive Vice President of Home Lending. "These markets are ideal for the home loan programs we offer, and the new location expands the areas we serve up and down the I-5 corridor."

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area, Vancouver, and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the Bank.

