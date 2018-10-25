Matt Schiering Joins Contec, Inc. to Lead U.S. Marketing Team

"I am honored to be leading Contec's talented, passionate U.S. marketing team in support of its thriving business units," said Schiering. "From cleanroom, automotive and aerospace to Contec Healthcare, Professional and Pharmacy, our products are second to none. I'm proud to continue my work with Contec as we enter our next phase of success."

Schiering began working with Contec as a consultant in 2017 to provide strategic marketing counsel across its multiple business units. He has a unique combination of successful experience in the healthcare and professional cleaning markets, combined with an expertise in the marketing and development of both disinfectants and textile cleaning technology.

"Matt's industry expertise, marketing savvy and winning attitude make him a unique force across markets," said Jack McBride, chief executive officer and co-founder of Contec, Inc. "His disciplined approach and creativity will help us reach and serve more customers with the most innovative and proven products in the industry. I am thrilled to welcome him to our team."

Immediately prior to joining Contec, Schiering launched Sheer Strategy LLC, a sales leadership and management consulting firm. In this capacity, he partnered with clients across leading healthcare, medical device and professional cleaning markets. Schiering has also worked for Sani Professional, a division of PDI, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson in the organization's Personal Products division.

About Matt Schiering

Schiering graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in Hospitality Management and simultaneously earned a commission as an officer in the U.S. Army. Following his service, Schiering earned an MBA at the University of Texas at El Paso. In his spare time, Schiering enjoys writing; he has been published several times in Brandweek Magazine. Schiering lives in Rockland County, New York, with his family and will transition to Contec's headquarters in South Carolina next summer.

About Contec

Contec® Professional revolutionizes cleaning. Our disposable microfiber mops and wipes deliver advanced cleaning performance and lower total operational costs by maximizing the efficiency and effectiveness of cleaning professionals. Whether your focus is healthcare, institutional, or commercial cleaning, Contec's PREMIRA Microfiber floor pads, wipes and ergonomic cleaning tools are the best choice for a healthier facility.

Founded in 1988 in Spartanburg, SC, Contec, Inc. has led cleaning innovation in the most critical and demanding industries from pharmaceutical and medical device to aerospace for three decades. We are bringing that innovation and knowledge to other industries and applications.

