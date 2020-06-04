Matt Smoot Rejoins Mohr Partners As Managing Director

Matt began his real estate career at Mohr Partners, hired as a senior associate from 2005 – 2007. Smoot commented, "I'm excited to go back to place where it all began," as he returns to Mohr Partners over a decade later with a vast knowledge and experience of real estate and transaction services. Stephen Hemphill, Managing Principal at Mohr Partners, says, "I could not be happier to have Matt back at Mohr, we have collectively followed his career closely and his talents are a great fit to our team."

Matt has over 15 years' experience specializing in a wide range of tenant advisory services. Prior to rejoining Mohr Partners, he served as Vice President of Real Estate with Mint Dentistry, a regional Dental Service Organization (DSO). During his tenure at Mint Dentistry, he developed the firm's real estate department, oversaw the entire site selection process, provided brokerage services, construction and facilities management, lease administration and was instrumental in the portfolio growth of a 4-office dental chain group into a 50+ location regional leader in their industry. Preceding Matt's role at Mint Dentistry, he was a Director for Newmark Knight Frank, where he was responsible for business development, strategic planning, market analysis and transaction services, on both the local and national level with a primary focus on office and retail users.

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com .

