Matt Spencer Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of WCA

"Since joining WCA, Matt has distinguished himself as a dynamic operational leader," said Bill Caesar, CEO, WCA. "His demonstrated ability to lead Operations, his focus on executing our strategy, and his exceptional relationship skills will be tremendous assets in this new role. Matt is highly respected among employees, board members, and customers alike and I couldn't be more pleased about his success."

WCA is a vertically integrated non-hazardous solid waste management company providing waste collection, transfer, and material processing and disposal services. WCA commenced business operations in 2000 in Houston, Texas and has expanded under the guidance of a veteran management team to serve over half a million residential and commercial/industrial customers in eleven states. WCA maintains a team of experienced, diverse, knowledgeable and caring people with more than 1,500 customer service-orientated employees and a fleet over 850 vehicles.

