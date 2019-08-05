Matt Timberlake Adds VP of Corporate Development Responsibilities to His Role at the Vortex Companies

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies announced that Matt Timberlake has been named Vice President of Corporate Development for the fast-growing trenchless infrastructure solutions provider. This will be in addition to his current position of Regional Vice President at Ted Berry Company, a division of Vortex. "Matt spent 25 years building a culture of respect and teamwork at Ted Berry," said Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "We believe this experience will help us further define 'the Vortex way' and reinforce our corporate values."

Matt Timberlake adds VP of Corporate Development to his day to day responsibilities at Vortex Companies.

According to Vellano growth, both organically and through acquisition, will only be accomplished through a sustainable culture. Every team member needs to clearly understand how their contributions make a difference. "Over the last year we have invested significant time and resources to survey and develop a corporate culture and core values program." As a result, 'We win big together', was officially launched in Mid-July, and is the centerpiece of this mission. "Matt's energy, enthusiasm and experience, make him most qualified person to oversee its implementation, both internally and externally," added Vellano.

Vortex acquired Ted Berry, a highly regarded northeast region trenchless services company, in February. Both companies have benefitted from the union, sharing complementary services, products and industry knowledge. "As this company grows and our team gets bigger, it is essential that we have a clear vision with solid values and habits to back it up," said Timberlake. "This is how we can win big together and I'm excited to champion this message forward."

About Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. The Vortex Products division develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

With more strategic acquisitions planned in the future, the Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kit Jones

713-269-2333

219273@email4pr.com

SOURCE Vortex Companies

Related Links

https://www.vortexcompanies.com

