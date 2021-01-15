Matt VanDyke to Lead FordDirect as CEO

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FordDirect, a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its franchise Dealers, announced today that Matt VanDyke has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective Feb. 1, 2021. Mr. VanDyke, who for more than 12 years has led and transformed Ford and Lincoln brand positioning in roles around the world, now takes charge of an innovative team responsible for delivering best-in-class marketing and advertising solutions to Ford and Lincoln Dealers throughout the United States.

"We are thrilled to have Matt VanDyke lead the FordDirect team," said Mike Pallotta, president of Pallotta Ford Lincoln in Wooster, Ohio and chairman of the FordDirect Board of Managers. "His passion for the digital auto retailing business is clear. His experience around the world shepherding the Ford and Lincoln brands, along with his knowledge of FordDirect following two terms as a board member, will serve him well as CEO. Our Board is confident Matt will continue the positive momentum FordDirect has made in its digital transformation. Our mission is to help Ford and Lincoln Dealers sell and service more cars and trucks. Matt is the best person to lead this team in continuing that work."

VanDyke, 48, was most recently Director of Marketing for Ford Motor Company. Beginning in 2018, VanDyke led integrated communications, digital consumer experience, brand alliances, revenue management, and retail go-to market strategies. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Marketing for Ford of Europe, where he oversaw the Fiesta and Focus vehicle launches and led the piloting of various digital and retail consumer experiences, the rollout of new Ford websites, and the development and introduction of e-commerce solutions. He also served on the FordDirect Board for over five years.

"I know the power of the Ford and Lincoln brands, and it is no secret that our Ford and Lincoln Dealers across the country are crucial in connecting those brands with interested consumers," VanDyke said. "It is an honor to work with the FordDirect team to continue building our dealer relationships with the outstanding digital connections we can provide. I am excited to get to work to drive FordDirect forward."

VanDyke joined Ford Motor Company in 2008 as Director, U.S. Marketing Communications & Global Fixed Marketing, where he led Ford and Lincoln advertising. In 2012, he and his team began the Lincoln transformation, rebranding to The Lincoln Motor Company and developing a new product and experience strategy for the brand. VanDyke's focus was revitalizing Lincoln in North America and launching the brand in China. In 2016, he became Director for Global Lincoln, leading the marketing, sales and service team for the luxury brand.

VanDyke serves on the Board of the Association of National Advertisers and holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Miami University.

Gingell Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

The FordDirect Board has also announced the promotion of Mike Gingell to Chief Operating Officer. Gingell joined FordDirect as Senior Vice President, Product, Marketing and Dealer Engagement in 2019. His promotion is effective Feb. 1, 2021.

Gingell has been responsible for delivering products that help Ford and Lincoln Dealers maximize their digital resources by increasing new vehicle and service sales. He has also overseen the FordDirect dealer engagement team and FordDirect's internal and external marketing and communications strategies.

Prior to joining FordDirect in 2019, Gingell spent over 20 years in the automotive information industry and has led teams that have focused on delivering data and technology solutions for automotive OEMs, automotive retailers, the automotive aftermarket, the commercial truck industry, and the finance and insurance markets.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford and Lincoln dealers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its franchised dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks.

