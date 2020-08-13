Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2020 and posted full financial results for the fourth quarter on Intralinks.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue decreased 32.6% to $1.22B from $1.81B in the prior year quarter

from in the prior year quarter Homes closed decreased 28.4% to 2,337 from 3,265 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders decreased 30.0% to 1,402 homes from 2,004 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog increased 1.0% to 6,361 units from 6,299 units in the prior year quarter

FY May 31, 2020 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue decreased 10.1% to $3.66B from $4.08B in the prior year

from in the prior year Homes closed decreased 4.8% to 7,194 from 7,555 in the prior year

Net sales orders increased 2.9% to 7,257 homes from 7,051 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its fourth-quarter financial results live on August 20th, 2020, from 10:00 am EDT to 11:00 am EDT. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty please contact [email protected]

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

