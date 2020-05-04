Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the third quarter ended February 29, 2020 and posted full financial results for the third quarter on Intralinks.

Third Quarter 2020 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 40.4% to $1.09B from $0.78B in the prior year quarter

from in the prior year quarter Homes closed increased 50.7% to 2,167 from 1,438 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders increased 23.4% to 2,305 homes from 1,868 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog decreased 3.5% to 7,295 units from 7,561 units in the prior year quarter

LTM February 29, 2020 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 10.4% to $4.25B from $3.85B in the prior year

from in the prior year Homes closed increased 9.2% to 8,122 from 7,438 in the prior year

Net sales orders increased 16.7% to 7,857 homes from 6,733 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its third-quarter financial results live on May 6, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am EDT. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty please contact [email protected].

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

