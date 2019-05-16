Mattamy Homes acquires property in Jacksonville's coveted San Pablo Area

292 luxury townhomes will be built in one of the last-remaining parcels in the Intracoastal West area

JACKSONVILLE, FL, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes is pleased to announce that it has acquired one of the last remaining land parcels available in Jacksonville's highly sought-after Intracoastal West submarket off of San Pablo Road. Proximity to area beaches, the intracoastal, employment centers and entertainment will enable Mattamy to provide a "live-work-play" lifestyle experience for an underserved segment of the market.

The acquisition is for a 33-acre piece of property (located on the west side of San Pablo Rd. just south of Beach Blvd.), expected to yield 292 lots. The property borders Crosswater at Pablo Bay, a tremendously successful Mattamy community of single-family homes that sold out in 2016. The new community will be named Pablo Cove.

"Opportunities for new construction housing at an affordable price within three miles of the ocean are rare not just in the Intracoastal West area but throughout northeast Florida," says Jason Sessions, Vice President, Land Acquisition, with Mattamy's Jacksonville Division. "In addition, there is a need for fresh product in this submarket, for buyers who are looking for a quality new home that's close to everything they need to live, work and play. Our team is excited for the opportunity to build on our past success in this market and to bring the signature Mattamy designs and attention to detail to what's going to be a unique and vibrant community."

Mattamy will be building a luxury townhome community at Pablo Cove, with three product lines available (all with two-car garages) to buyers who will covet owning a home in this prestigious location.

The community will be gated with private streets and a variety of features, including an amenity center with an open-air pavilion, cabana, pool and dog park. The location is A+, as the community is ideally situated between the highly developed St. Johns Town Center and area beaches (three miles from Jacksonville Beach) and is in close proximity to a variety of entertainment options including golf, shopping, parks and nightlife. Transportation corridors are easily accessible – with only minutes to the Southside Employment Corridor, Mayo Clinic and Butler Blvd., which provides direct access to I-95 and I-295.

