Mattamy Homes Continues Expansion in Tucson with Westside Purchase

"We're all excited about this opportunity to continue to expand our robust presence in the Tucson market, especially in this incredible setting and location," says Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy's Tucson Division. "The Westside is currently under-served for homebuyers looking for thoughtfully planned homes and proximity to everything our city has to offer, and as such we see this new community as a rare opportunity."

Mattamy will be offering six brand-new floorplans for the spacious new homes that will showcase the company's popular open-concept designs and range from 1,633 to 2,560 square feet. Westbridge at Silverbell will provide an intimate collection of just 105 homes. The community is expected to appeal to a wide range of potential homebuyers at various ages and stages of life, who are looking for unique housing opportunities in a magnificent location close to downtown Tucson.

Westbridge at Silverbell will be located at the northeast corner of Silverbell and Goret roads, just a few minutes' drive from downtown Tucson, with breathtaking views of the Tucson Mountains and the iconic Sentinel Peak and in close proximity to everyday conveniences, effortless commuting, robust cultural scene and a range of recreational opportunities, including Tucson Mountain Park, Saguaro National Park and the championship Silverbell Golf Course. For children, highly sought-after Leman Academy of Excellence and Legacy Traditional School are within miles of the community.

"The community's location and setting are a remarkable find for Mattamy Homes," Salyer said. "Homebuyers will now have the chance to enjoy the Westside's easygoing serenity and, at the same time, close to major thoroughfares. In a word, this new community will have something for everyone."

Land development at Westbridge at Silverbell is expected to begin in January 2022, with sales starting in spring 2022.

For more information, see https://mattamyhomes.com/arizona/tucson/.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

