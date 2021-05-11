Mattamy Homes Continues Phoenix-Area Expansion with San Tan Valley Purchase

"We are pleased to continue to expand our presence in the Easy Valley and complement the beautiful and inviting San Tan Heights community," said Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "The North San Tan Valley/South Queen Creek submarket continues to experience tremendous growth as home buyers seek out flexibility and more affordable housing options. Everyone at Mattamy is looking forward to making our thoughtfully planned floorplans and community amenities available to buyers in this amazing location."

Mattamy will be offering new and established single-family home designs on 45x115, 50x115 and 55x120 lot sizes, serving a wide array of future homebuyers including young couples, young and mature families, and empty nesters. Pinnacle at San Tan Heights will offer residents a charming community park with play structures, ramadas and natural open space.

San Tan Valley offers residents easy access to freeways, connecting them to major employment centers in Chandler, Mesa and beyond. Everyday conveniences, shopping and restaurants continue to expand into the area offering residents popular choices for convenient everyday living. The area is served by the Florence School District, and the zoned schools earn above-average ratings. Charter schools are also available in the area, offerings families a variety of education options.

The San Tan Heights master-planned community will be home to approximately 4,800 homes upon completion. The overall community offers residents an aquatic and recreation center, located just one mile from Mattamy's property. The aquatic center includes a resort-style pool with beach entry, open swim area, lap lanes and shaded seating. The recreation building offers a fitness center, prep kitchen, meeting and activity rooms and outdoor gathering area. There are also numerous parks and playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts, green belts and six miles of paths and trails.

Mattamy's Pinnacle at San Tan Heights community is expected to start land-development activities later this month and open for sale in late summer 2022.

