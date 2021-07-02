Mattamy Homes Significantly Expands Footprint in Phoenix's East Valley

"Our team is extremely enthusiastic about this major acquisition, as it represents the latest example of our company's commitment to having an important presence in the East Valley, and of our confidence in the future of housing locally," says Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "Queen Creek is one of the most highly desirable and fastest-growing areas in the market, with good schools, excellent recreation opportunities and up-and-coming employment centers. We're excited that Mattamy is going to be a big part of the future growth here."

The acquisition of Empire Pointe, which comes on the heels of Mattamy's substantial land closing in San Tan Valley last month, represents the largest real estate purchase for Mattamy Homes in Arizona in the last 10 years and the largest for Mattamy Homes US in the last three years.

Mattamy will introduce newly-developed floorplans at Empire Pointe, consisting of 35'-wide, 45'-wide and 55'-wide single-family homes. A centrally located amenity area is anticipated that will include a fitness center, outdoor pool and hot tub, social spaces with seating, fireplace and cooking areas, pickleball and basketball courts, park areas with play equipment, covered ramadas and walking paths. The community will be located at the northwest corner of Empire Boulevard and Gary Road in the Town of Queen Creek, AZ, Maricopa County.

Growth within Queen Creek has been considerable over the last few years, especially given the immense demand for housing across the valley. It was recently ranked a top 10 suburb in the nation to move to in 2021 by homes.com, which noted average home price and quality of schools among other factors in the ranking and transforming this once small town into a thriving community.

Construction of eight model homes at Mattamy's Empire Pointe community is expected to being in July 2022 with an anticipated community opening in October 2022.

For more information:

https://mattamyhomes.com/arizona/phoenix/

