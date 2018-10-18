Mattamy Homes US Announces New President for its Orlando Division

David has a rich experience in Florida homebuilding, most recently as Division President Orlando with Lennar Corporation, a position he also held at CalAtlantic and Ryland. Originally, David began his career in the industry as a Construction Superintendent with Lennar in South East Florida, he was promoted eight times in 13 years, holding key positions as Lead Superintendent, Project Manager, Area Development Manager, Director of Operations, Vice President of Operations, Division President and Regional Vice President. David also held leadership positions with G&K Service/Aramark in Miami, FL and Raleigh, NC.

David also served as a U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant during Desert Storm, where he led a combat platoon and was awarded a commendation for his service. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Fordham University, and is a member and former President of the Greater Orlando Builders Association.

"I've always admired Mattamy's product and communities, as well as the company's ability to purchase land in 'A' locations," says David. "I'm extraordinarily excited about the Mattamy brand and the team that's in place here in Orlando. I know we're going to go to even greater places together, as I can see that everyone is highly focused on the fundamentals of our business and in delivering a great home buying experience for our home buyers. I'm thrilled with the opportunities I see for the Orlando Division in the future."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

Brent Carey

Vice President, Communications

Mattamy Homes Limited

Brent.Carey@mattamycorp.com

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

Related Links

http://www.mattamyhomes.com/

