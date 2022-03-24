MATtech launches free mode for dual account multi account management for metatrader 4 and metatrader 5

The MATtech Multi Account Manager with Trade Copying functionality for MT4 / MT5 software allows investors to trade multiple accounts on one computer or cell phone. It is the ideal solution for money managers.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From now on, MAM MT4 / MT5 software supports free dual account mode, so traders can easily double their profits.

The software supports all trading functions on MT4 / MT5, including placing or editing orders, limiting set orders and closing positions. Multi Account Manager allows money managers to manage accounts according to different trading strategies according to customer requirements.

MATtech Multi Account Manager software uses 256 encryption technology to protect the security of trading accounts and trade data in real time. Data is also synchronized with other MATtech client devices such as MT4 / MT5 version for PC and mobile version. Account Managers can check and trade from their account anywhere in the world.

MATtech Multi Account Manager is specially designed for managers and professional traders to manage and trade multiple forex accounts simultaneously, including placing or editing orders, restricting set orders and closing positions. The Multi Account Manager's interface is similar to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals, making it simple and easy to use for traders familiar with MT4 / MT5.

The professional MATtech Multi Account Management platform allows asset managers to access, trade and control multiple accounts with grouping and multiple options such as different trade sizes for each account.

With this platform, you can trade each account as part of a group and track each account's activity. You will be able to execute any market, limit, stop orders and other types of orders with one-click execution speed similar to the execution speed of individual client platforms.

Thanks to the advanced customization capabilities of MATtech MAM MT4 / MT5 you will be able to perform any market activity.

support: [email protected]

https://t.me/multi_account_manager

Website: https://multi-account-trader.com

