Matternet Launches Drone Delivery Operations at Labor Berlin in Germany

"We continue to expand drone delivery operations around the world with a focus on urban environments," said Andreas Raptopoulos, CEO of Matternet. "Hospitals and laboratories in densely populated cities like Berlin need fast and predictable transportation methods that avoid urban congestion. We are thrilled to partner with Labor Berlin and look forward to streamlining their diagnostics work to benefit of Berlin's hospitals and residents."

During the initial phase of the program, Matternet will work with Labor Berlin to determine optimal ways to integrate drone delivery into the laboratory group's existing workflow. The partners intend to invite government and public sector representatives (subject to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions) to observe drone flights, and engage other airspace users such as Helicopter Emergency Rescue Services, Berlin police and Berlin's airports. Matternet will also work closely with the Air Navigation Service Provider in Germany and UTM providers to integrate the drones safely into Berlin's airspace.

"Labor Berlin strives for best-in-class medical diagnostics, and patient care is our absolute priority. Reducing diagnostic lead times can greatly improve patient outcomes and experiences. Matternet's drone delivery network will not only be able to transport patient samples from hospitals to Labor Berlin facilities up to 70% quicker, but also reduce vehicular traffic and emissions in Berlin's urban core.

Matternet is a proven leader in the urban drone delivery space, and we are excited to collaborate to provide our patients, especially those in emergency situations, an innovative, safe and rapid alternative to lab sample transport by car," said Nina Beikert, Managing Director of Labor Berlin.

Matternet's drone system has been operating around the world since 2017 through partnerships with Swiss Post, UPS and most recently Japan Airlines. In Switzerland, the system is operating at Lugano's EOC hospital and the University Hospital Zurich. In the US, operations are taking place at Wake Forest Baptist Health and WakeMed's flagship hospital and campus in Raleigh, N.C. Matternet's technology is also enabling UPS to provide drone delivery service of prescription medicines for The Villages, Florida, one of the U.S.'s largest retirement communities. The service provides an option for seniors at higher risk for the Coronavirus infection to receive prescriptions without going to a store.

About Matternet

Matternet has developed best-in-class technology for on-demand, aerial delivery in urban environments. The company provides its technology platform-as-a-service to healthcare and logistics organizations. In March 2017, Matternet became the first company in the world to be authorized for commercial BVLOS operations of drone logistics networks over cities in Switzerland. In March 2019, Matternet and UPS announced a partnership to provide drone delivery services to US healthcare systems, starting with WakeMed Health in NC and most recently Wake Forest Baptist Health. In October 2019, Matternet's technology enabled the first FAA-Approved Drone Airline in the US, UPS Flight Forward. To date, Matternet technology has enabled 10,000+ commercial revenue drone flights. For more information about Matternet, please visit: https://mttr.net .

About Labor Berlin

Labor Berlin is Europe's largest hospital laboratory with state-of-the-art facilities in 13 hospitals across the city. As an affiliated company of Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin and Vivantes – Netzwerk für Gesundheit GmbH, Labor Berlin is responsible for the diagnostics of 80 percent of patient beds in Berlin. Currently, over 15,000 samples are transported daily across Labor Berlin's extensive network. Over 600 employees work to guarantee that each patient receives a diagnosis on 365 days of the year, 24/7. With passion for the well-being of the patient, each employee strives to achieve quality and innovation. This energy and commitment allows for an ever-growing cutting-edge analysis-portfolio and makes Labor Berlin a perfect partner for the diagnostic industry. For further Information, please visit: www.laborberlin.com

