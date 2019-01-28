Matterport Appoints Design and Product Executives Amid Business Transformation

The expansion of Matterport's leadership team coincides with last month's unveiling of Matterport Cloud 3.0 , a breakthrough, subscription-based platform that puts 3D capture in the hands of more businesses and individuals worldwide with software that supports 360-degree cameras. In his new role, Lippman is responsible for improving the end-to-end customer experience for an expanded base of users who now have access to Matterport's cloud-based software, including professionals and entry-level customers who may be working with 3D capture technology for the first time. To effectively support the increased number of proprietary and third-party hardware solutions supported by Matterport's software, Marzano is managing all supply chain logistics, from manufacturer to customer, as well as research and development initiatives.

Matterport CEO RJ Pittman stated: "Dave and Lou are both highly accomplished in their respective fields and instrumental to our mission of making 3D technology widely accessible. As we start to more aggressively grow our products, services and customer base, we need a team of professionals who have helped successfully transform ambitious company visions into realities. The recent launch of our new cloud platform and AI engine 'Cortex' is just the beginning for us. Dave and Lou have the skills and knowledge base we need to define the future of 3D capture."

Lippman joins Matterport from eBay, where he served as Vice President of Design leading the transformation of eBay's core products and user experience. In this role, he rebuilt the brand to engage a new customer base and co-founded an advanced product and technology group with a charter to disrupt markets and deliver new avenues of growth for the company. Prior to eBay, Lippman worked as a Creative Director for Apple, where he led its e-commerce user experience across web and mobile platforms.

Marzano most recently served as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Manufacturing Operations at Bentek Corporation, where he was instrumental in improving performance across multi-disciplinary teams to design, develop, qualify and deliver industry-leading products. He also led the company's manufacturing plants and supply chain operations. Prior to Bentek, Marzano worked at Synaptics as General Manager, where he oversaw the team responsible for bringing the innovative ThinTouch™ keyboard technology to market.

Lippman stated: "Joining Matterport is an opportunity to be part of a forward-thinking team as it defines and designs the future of 3D capture. I am inspired by the opportunity to design and implement a thoughtfully crafted experience for our customers."

Marzano stated: "I was drawn to this opportunity at Matterport for its leading combination of hardware and software offerings in a very unique space that I can't wait to explore further. Matterport has demonstrated success in the industries it currently serves, but I also see new opportunities in operations and engineering that will help boost performance and functionality to better serve the company's evolving customer base."

About Matterport

Matterport is the world leader in immersive 3D technology, offering a platform for prosumers and professionals to easily capture, edit and share 3D models of physical spaces. These navigable virtual tours are presented in Matterport's proprietary photo-realistic digital media format. Experience places through Matterport's interactive 3D models online as if you are actually there: matterport.com/gallery

