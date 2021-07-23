Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite

"What better way to mark the significant milestone of Matterport becoming a public company than to digitize the iconic Nasdaq MarketSite where industry trailblazers like Matterport become public companies," said RJ Pittman, CEO of Matterport. "We've led the digital transformation of the built world for over a decade, so it's only fitting for us to demonstrate the power of our platform by inviting everyone to experience it for themselves through this one-of-a-kind digital twin. We invite the world to celebrate our public debut with Nasdaq as we embark on our journey to help customers transform any physical space into data and manage them from any device, anywhere in the world."

With more than four billion buildings and 20 billion spaces worldwide, the built world is the largest undisrupted market with less than 1% digitized. Worth an estimated $230 trillion, the global real estate market is the world's largest asset class comprising commercial, industrial, and residential properties as well as educational and government buildings. Matterport's market-leading spatial data platform transforms any physical space into a dimensionally-accurate and photorealistic digital twin, providing customers with unparalleled data insights needed to manage spaces more effectively than ever before. Over 330,000 subscribers in more than 150 countries have already captured over five million spaces to better access, manage and understand spaces - from a single property to a global portfolio of buildings.

Explore the digital twin of the Nasdaq MarketSite at go.matterport.com/MTTR

Matterport is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data making every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

