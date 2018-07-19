Mattes: IAA Presents Entire Commercial Vehicle Sector Full of Anticipation

BERLIN and HANNOVER, Germany, September 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Statement delivered by Bernhard Mattes, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), at the IAA opening press conference in the Maritim Hotel, Hannover, at 10:30 hrs on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018

The 67th IAA Commercial Vehicles is ready to start. More exhibitors, more space, more world premieres - Focus on digitization, connectivity, automation and electric mobility - Commercial vehicle markets support the IAA - Criticism of unrealistic CO 2 reduction targets for heavy trucks

The international commercial vehicle markets (over 6 t) are in good form for this IAA. They have pushed up their year-to-date figures (January to July). That applies to Western Europe (+2 percent), China (+8 percent) and in particular to the US (+18 percent).

Even Brazil, a cause for concern over recent years, is once again generating optimism. Sales up to July rose by more than 50 percent - however, we are still a long way from previous record levels. The Indian commercial vehicle market has also grown strongly (+45 percent).

Yet we cannot ignore the political risks around the world which also affect commercial vehicles. In the close-knit international transport and supply chains in particular, trends toward more protectionism, import duties and trade barriers ultimately do not benefit anyone. We are therefore taking action worldwide to support free and fair trade. Transport and logistics need accessible markets.

Please read more here

Media Contact:

Eckehart Rotter

VDA - Press Department

Tel.: +49-30-897842-120

E-mail: rotter@vda.de



SOURCE German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA)