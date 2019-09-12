Matthew H. Maschler Wins Two Signature S.T.A.R. Realtor Awards

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Real Estate Companies presented their first half of 2019 sales awards and Matthew H. Maschler was awarded two of the coveted Signature S.T.A.R. Awards.

Maschler, a top producing agent and broker for Signature Real Estate Finder, LLC, was presented with S.T.A.R. awards for the 5th Largest Dollar Sale Amount, and an award for the 2nd Largest Individual Sales Transaction.

Last year Maschler was a consistent top producer and received multiple awards.

"Matthew H. Maschler's success is achievable year after year due only to his willingness to go above and beyond for his clients in their search for the perfect home," said Ben G. Schachter. "Matthew has produced incredible results so far this year as a top agent and we are extremely proud of what he has accomplished with the Signature team."

Signature S.T.A.R. Awards are proudly given to S ignature T op A gents in R ecognition of their Spectacular Achievements.

About Matthew H. Maschler

Matthew is an expert at all aspects of marketing a home through both traditional and cutting-edge modern techniques. Matthew has experience in millions of dollars of real estate transactions in such prominent areas as Boca West Country Club, Woodfield Country Club, St. Andrews Country Club, The Polo Club, and various other country clubs, condo developments, and enclaves in and around Boca Raton, FL. As a Realtor, Matthew H. Maschler is a member of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches; the Florida Association of Realtors; the National Association of Realtors; as well as the Florida Bar Association; the Palm Beach County Bar Association; and the South Palm Beach County Bar Association.

