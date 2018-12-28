RENO, Nev., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew L. Sharp is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Expert Attorney in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at The Law Office of Matthew L. Sharp.

With its inception over fifteen years ago, the Law Office of Matthew L. Sharp has devoted their practice to providing quality legal services to those they serve. Lending a compassionate approach, the Law Office of Matthew L. Sharp focuses on representing clients in connection with insurance disputes.



A sought after legal professional, Matthew L. Sharp is a trial lawyer that has attained over 15 years of experience in the profession. Having represented individuals and businesses injured by the unlawful conduct of others, including negligence, malpractice, and insurance bad faith, Mr. Sharp is revered for his outstanding contributions to the industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Sharp has successfully litigated favorable settlements on behalf of clients injured at a subpar medical facility from a large Nevada HMO who has negligently referred patients to the facility (one of the first cases of its kind in the country). As one of the lead lawyers in the 7th largest verdict in the United Stated in 2011, Mr. Sharp has assisted clients in successfully attaining over $100,000,000 in verdicts.



As one of the lead appellate lawyers in Reno, Mr. Sharp is an advocate for his clients and is well versed in the areas of health insurance, auto insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, delay or underpayment of claims, failure to defend and more.



While pursuing his educational endeavors, Mr. Sharp attended the University of Arizona-James E. Rogers College of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor degree.



To further enhance his professional development, Mr. Sharp is a distinguished fellow of several prominent organizations including the American Association for Justice Leaders Forum, State Bar of Nevada, and American Association for Justice.



In recognition of his professional accolades, Mr. Sharp was recognized by the Nevada Justice Association as Trial Lawyer of The Year in 2011, Top 100 Trial Lawyers, and received honorary acknowledgment from Super Lawyers.



For more information, please visit https://mattsharplaw.com/



