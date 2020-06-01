Matthew R. Jones, Leading Executive Compensation Lawyer, Joins Ropes & Gray in Chicago

Matt has advised many of the world's leading private equity firms and largest public companies on all compensation and benefits aspects of domestic and cross-border transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, take-privates, spin-offs, divestitures, carve-outs, and other similar transactions.

Matt has also advised numerous Fortune 500 and other public company clients on SEC reporting obligations relating to executive compensation arrangements, as well as on design and compliance issues related to equity and cash incentive programs; employment, severance, and change in control agreements and plans; deferred compensation plans; and retention programs.

"Ropes & Gray's executive compensation and benefits lawyers are best in the world, and the experience and knowledge that Matt Jones brings to our team enhances the outstanding service provided to clients on their most challenging issues," said David Djaha, managing partner of Ropes & Gray.

"Matt joins an exceptional team of transactional lawyers in Chicago who counsel prominent companies and investors throughout the Midwest and globally," said Loretta Richard, head of the firm's employment, executive compensation and employee benefits practice group. "Clients across industries and practices are calling on Ropes & Gray to guide them through the complex issues arising out of the pandemic."

"I recently saw a client describe Ropes & Gray's team in Chicago as 'continually hitting and exceeding expectations,'" Matt said. "I am very impressed by the stature of the firm's lawyers in Chicago and nationwide. It is no surprise that clients bring their most challenging and complex issues to Ropes & Gray. I am excited to join the team and to help continue Ropes & Gray's tradition of exceptional client service."

Matt joins a benefits practice described by Chambers as "distinguished" and which lauds the firm's "expert counsel to public and private organizations." Consistently ranked in Chambers and The Legal 500, Ropes & Gray's executive compensation and benefits team provides best-in- class guidance on all employee benefits matters, strategic tax planning for executive benefits, and counseling on ERISA and ERISA-related litigation. Our attorneys, benefits consultants and actuaries work closely together to provide clients with comprehensive executive compensation and employee benefits services.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation and enforcement, data, and business restructuring.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Videos | Podcasts

To view our privacy policy, please click here.

Media Contacts:



Sarah Payne

Deputy Public Relations Manager

[email protected] | +1 212 596 9309



Jeanne F. Hoff

Marketing Communications Manager (Chicago)

[email protected] | +1 312 845 1228

SOURCE Ropes & Gray

Related Links

http://www.ropesgray.com

