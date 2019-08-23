Matthew R. Meehan, CEO of Shield Advisory Group Accepted into Forbes Finance Council

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew R. Meehan, CEO of Shield Advisory Group, a full-service consulting firm specializing in helping SMEs obtain access to credit and capital based in Orlando, FL, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Matthew R. Meehan was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Matthew R. Meehan into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Matthew has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. he will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Matthew will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"It's an honor to join the Forbes Finance Council community," said Matthew. "Helping entrepreneurs secure access to credit and capital is critical to the growth of our economy, I am looking forward to working with and learning from community members to further growth in Small and Medium Enterprise in the United States."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

About Matthew R. Meehan

Matthew is the CEO of Shield Advisory Group, a full-service consulting firm specializing in helping SMEs obtain access to credit and capital. Using a "Big Picture" assessment he provides clients with proactive and keen insight into market dynamics and individual characteristics of equities, debt, and alternative financing that result in revenue growth, market penetration and increased market share.

