Matthew Schuyler Joins Better™ to Explain Why Hilton Is the Best Place to Work in America

OAKLAND, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high trust workplace culture, recently unveiled BetterTM, a new podcast series of interviews with some of the best leaders in business.

In the second episode, host Christopher Tkaczyk meets with Matthew Schuyler, the chief human resources officer at Hilton who has spent 10 years at the global hospitality company, after having worked for three others (Capital One, PwC, and Cisco) that have all been perennial companies on Fortune's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Earlier this year, Hilton was named No. 1 on the list. Schuyler discusses the many changes at Hilton over the past decade and reveals a few of the secret ingredients that help Hilton's happy employees result in even happier hotel guests.

Each episode of Better offers tips, strategy, and advice from executives at Great Place to Work-Certified companies that make their workplace culture a top priority, because they know it's ultimately better for their people, better for business, and better for the world. In each episode, host Christopher Tkaczyk chats with executives from some of the world's best workplaces to learn more about the tools companies need to become better by focusing on the business case—and the results—that come from putting people first.

The first season of Better was recorded during the 2019 Great Place to Work For All Summit in San Francisco. Podcast episodes can be found on Apple iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, and TuneIn, as well as Great Place to Work's website.

BetterTM Season 1 Schedule

1. Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place to Work (May 31)

2. Matthew Schuyler, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hilton (June 10)

3. Nancy Vitale, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Genentech (June 17)

4. Greg Pryor, SVP, People & Performance Evangelist, Workday (June 26)

5. Gale King, EVP & Chief Administrative Officer, Nationwide (July 10)

6. Frans Johansson, Founder of The Medici Group (July 17)

7. Regine Buettner, EVP HR Global, and John Pearson, CEO; DHL Express (July 24)

8. Christian Clerc, President, Worldwide Hotel Operations, Four Seasons (July 31)

9. Kelly Grier, Americas Managing Partner, EY (August 7)

10. Derek Bang, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, Crowe (August 14)

11. Fran Katsoudis, EVP & Chief People Officer, Cisco (August 21)

12. Ellen McGirt, Senior Editor, Fortune (August 28)

About the Great Place to Work For All Summit

The Great Place to Work For All Summit assembles executive leaders from Best Workplaces, including Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place to Work-Certified organizations, and companies embarking on their workplace journey. Its mission is to share best practices for creating and championing high-trust cultures that are better for business, better for people, and better for the world. The 2020 Summit is scheduled for March 3-5, 2020 and registration is open.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 25 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

