Matthew Smith Named CFO of AssureSign

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureSign, a leading eSignature platform enabling organizations to provide branded signing experiences, today announced Matthew Smith has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Smith joined the company in 2019 as the company's Vice President of Finance.

Smith's promotion comes within days of AssureSign securing significant investment funding from Recurring Capital Partners.

"Matt has been critical in procuring investment funding," said David Brinkman, President & CEO at AssureSign. "He is a vital asset to our organization, and with Matt leading our finance division, I'm enthusiastic for AssureSign's future."

In addition to announcing its recently acquired funding, AssureSign has continued its upward trajectory as it scales up its product engineering, customer success, operations, and sales workforce.

"I'm excited to join our team of exceptional executive leaders who are focused on strategic investment and partnership growth initiatives," said Smith. "AssureSign's exponential financial and market strength continues to propel our company forward and I'm proud to be leading that progress."

Since joining AssureSign, Smith has worked to evolve the firm's financial structure and has led the search for investment capital. Additionally, the electronic signature software firm recently announced plans to expand its product and partnership arms in the coming months.

About AssureSign

Since 2000, AssureSign has helped the most trusted and well-known brands execute over one billion electronic signatures worldwide. Customizable as a public or managed private cloud solution for businesses of all sizes, AssureSign enables your business to send documents for signature to any device, at any time, and from anywhere. With unique solutions like eSign via Text and flexible APIs, AssureSign accelerates your business through streamlined workflows and simplified customer experiences. For more information, visit AssureSign.com.

