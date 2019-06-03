MADISON, N.J., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Van Natten, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Attorney in the field of Law in recognition of his role at the Law Office of Matthew Van Natten.

The Law Office of Matthew Van Natten has served the Madison, New Jersey arena for the past eleven years. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality legal counsel they deserve, the law firm is well versed in the areas of real estate law, family law, wills and estates, and personal injury.

With over eighteen years of experience in the legal profession, Matthew Van Natten has established himself as a trusted name in the industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Van Natten has attained extensive experience in all facets of real estate law.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Mr. Van Natten graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's Degree and received his Juris Doctor from New York Law School.

To further enhance his professional development, Mr. Van Natten is a distinguished fellow of several prominent organizations including the New Jersey Bar Association.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

