Matthew Vernhout, Industry Leading Expert on Deliverability, Privacy and Compliance Joins Netcore as VP - Deliverability North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Solutions Inc., the industry leading multi-channel marketing technology company, announced today the appointment of Matthew Vernhout as VP - Deliverability for North America.

Matthew in his new role will be responsible for driving Netcore's industry defining standards of email deliverability, privacy, compliance and consulting practices. With almost two decades of experience, Matthew comes with a deep understanding of mailbox providers practices and policies, email authentication, email deliverability, and the legal requirements of CAN-SPAM, GDPR, CCPA, Canada's Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL), and the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA).

Matthew has been instrumental in leading the deliverability consulting for several leading Email Service Providers (ESPs) including DoubleClick Email Solutions, Epsilon Interactive, and most recently 250ok, a Validity company. He is also the well-revered blogger behind EmailKarma and the co-author of the book 'A Complete Guide to e-Marketing under Canada's Anti-Spam Legislation'.

Matthew is also the co-founder of Privacy Summit North, and the founder of the Canadian Email Summit. Matthew also holds active leadership positions within the email community including roles as a Director-at-large with the Coalition Against Unsolicited Commercial Email (CAUCE), the Chairperson of the ANA's Email Experience Council (eec), and the Communications Chair of the AuthIndicators Working Group. In addition, he is a major contributer to organizations like the Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG), the Response Marketing Association (RMA), the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and several other email related groups.

"Having known Matthew for over 15 years, I can attest to the extreme value he has brought to the overall email space and the impact he has made to a wide array of customer," said Barry Abel, Netcore Solutions CRO. "Combining our state of the art AI email solutions with Matthew's incredible expertise will result in a real treat for our North American customers."

"Netcore has been an industry leader in email deliverability. We have raised the bar in every geography we operate. Matthew comes with years of in-depth experience in deliverability. With him on-board, we are more than confident of delivering a never-before experience to an underserved market segment comprising mid-market and enterprise businesses in North America," said Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business, Netcore Solutions.

"Netcore's email technology and customer service team have really impressed me with their dedication to raising the bar for email service providers in North America," said Vernhout. "I am excited to be involved with a company that recognizes the potential of email, the power of automation and personalization, and is committed to delivering it to the world."

About Netcore Solutions:

